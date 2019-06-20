Police free 17-year-old girl from prostitution

The Dubai police have freed a 17-year-old Bangladeshi girl from forced prostitution. The two accused has been arrested by the police. One is not yet arrested.

The Dubai Court of First Instance has charged three Bangladeshi citizens with human trafficking. They have forced the teenage girl into prostitution. The men aged 28,28, and 20 brought the girl from Bangladesh with a forged passport and a fake job offer. They locked up her in their flat in Al Quoz and forced her to have sex with men for money. They were also using their flat a den for prostitution. The government has deported many women who worked for them willingly.

The trial will continue on July 8.