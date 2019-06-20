US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Visit India from June 25 to 27

The External Affairs Ministry informed that the US Secretary of State, Michael.R.Pompeo,

will visit India from June 25 to June 27. He will be on a three-day visit to India. This will be the first high-level engagement with the US after the general elections in India.

Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry informed that during his visit, Pompeo will hold

talks with External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar and call on other dignitaries in the Government of India.

His visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29.

Pompeo will also travel to Sri Lanka, Japan, and South Korea from June 24 to 30. His four-nation tour is aimed at deepening the US partnerships in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.