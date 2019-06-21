KeralaLatest News

Aeroplane slides away from the runway: Disaster avoided miraculously

Jun 21, 2019, 11:54 pm IST
A passenger aeroplane glided away from the runway in Karipur International Airport and hit in the landing light.

Even though the wheels were damaged, a great disaster was avoided. The accident occurred on Friday morning at 4:40 am. Abudabi- Calicut flight of Etihad Airways met with the accident with 84 passengers.

Due to the cloudy atmosphere, the Pilot had no clear vision. Though the front wheels were replaced there was some issue with the landing lever following which Abudabi flight was cancelled.

