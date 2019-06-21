Bineesh Kodiyeri Contemplates on these Issues on Facebook. Social Media Users Remind him of his Brother’s Plight. Check this Out 

The Kodiyeri Balakrishnan family is going through a crisis like never before. Although the names of two sons of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was involved in many controversial issues, they were able to defend it somehow using their political influence. The latest issue of sexual abuse complaint raised by a woman from Bihar, against Binoy Kodiyeri, is something that Kerala state CPI(M) secretary has found very tough to defend. In fact, Kodiyeri

Balakrishnan has refused to meet media ever since the issue popped up and Binoy himself is absconding, trying to make arrangements for bail before the Mumbai Police can get to him.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the other son of Mr. Balakrishnan, has not hidden away, at least not from Facebook as he has made Fb posts on a couple of social issues.

The first post was about Sacked Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who took on Prime Minister

Narendra Modi over the Gujarat riots being sentenced to life imprisonment today in a 30- year-old case of custodial death. Hours later, he came back with yet another Facebook post, this time showing the plight of a High tech bus waiting shed made during UDF Government’s reign. Check out both Facebook posts here.

But what is interesting is that social media users have reminded Bineesh about how he should be paying attention to his brother’s issue. In fact, most of the comments below his two facebook posts are nothing but pure trolls. Check out a few of those…