Latest NewsIndia

Fire breaks out in Naval Warship under construction: one died

Jun 21, 2019, 10:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Huge fire breaks out in the Indian Naval Warship under construction causing the death of one person. The news agency reported that the fire engulfed the ship named Vishakhapattanam which was under construction in Mazagon dockyard in Mumbai around 5.45 pm.

Authorities confirmed one death. The deceased is identified as Bajendra Kumar(25) who got trapped inside the ship. Eight fire engines are on the spot trying to extinguish the fire. The ship is filled with smoke.

The source of the fire can find out only after the primary investigation. Now the aim is to minimize the casualties and loss

Tags

Related Articles

Kejriwal visited office twice last year, claims Mishra; govt. says ‘ridiculous’ !

May 18, 2017, 11:40 am IST

Jasleen Matharu’s Relationship With 67 Year Old Anup Jalota: Here is How her Father Responded

Sep 18, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Samastha Opposes Women Wall for this ‘Religious’ Reason

Jan 1, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Child Rape

PM Narendra Modi gives a strong and meaningful message to Indian parents regarding “Rape issues”

Apr 24, 2018, 07:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close