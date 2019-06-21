Fire breaks out in Naval Warship under construction: one died

Huge fire breaks out in the Indian Naval Warship under construction causing the death of one person. The news agency reported that the fire engulfed the ship named Vishakhapattanam which was under construction in Mazagon dockyard in Mumbai around 5.45 pm.

Authorities confirmed one death. The deceased is identified as Bajendra Kumar(25) who got trapped inside the ship. Eight fire engines are on the spot trying to extinguish the fire. The ship is filled with smoke.

The source of the fire can find out only after the primary investigation. Now the aim is to minimize the casualties and loss