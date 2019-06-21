Latest NewsIndia

Intelligence reports warns a possible massive terrorist attack; alert declared in the state

Jun 21, 2019, 05:46 pm IST
A high alert was observed as the intelligence agencies warned of a possible terrorist attack in Tamil Nadu. The central intelligence agencies warned that a Abu Al Kithal, an ISIS-supporting militant outfit is planning to launch a massive terror attack in the state.

The security agencies have intensified security in all public places like shopping malls, hotels, religious centers. The central agencies have informed to observe a special caution and alert about Coimbatore.

The agencies get information about the terror attack through social media conversations between the sympathizers of militant outfits. The National Investigation Agency is conducting an investigation in the state regarding the Easter Day bomb blasts that occurred in Sri Lanka.

