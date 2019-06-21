Latest NewsIndia

International Yoga Day : History and Significance of Yoga

Jun 21, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Less than a minute

The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of a person’s body and consciousness. The theme for this year’s annual event, which will be celebrated at the United Nations with yoga gurus, followed by a panel discussion, is ‘Climate Action’.

Yoga can be beneficial for those who suffer from lifestyle diseases and fitness disorders. There are a range of exercises and yoga poses/asanas that help the body, mind and soul heal and relax.

The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Raj Path in New Delhi. PM Modi and other dignitaries performed around 21 yoga asanas, and created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for being the world’s largest yoga class with 35,985 people and the second one was for having the maximum number of participating nationalities, that is 84. Last year in Dehradun, Modi had performed yoga with over 50,000 enthusiasts.

To mark the importance and significance of yoga in one’s life, June 21 is observed as International Day of Yoga every year since the United Nations declared it in 2015.

In this day, events are organised across the world and people come together to practice yoga, meditation, conduct debates, meetings, discussions, along with a variety of cultural performances.

Tags

Related Articles

Jaipur Girls Helped Kerala Flood Victims with Instagram stories

Aug 25, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Suriya’s family donate Rs 50 lakhs for Gaja Cyclone Relief

Nov 19, 2018, 11:04 pm IST

Manju Warrier to make huge return back with Mini screen series

Dec 20, 2017, 04:06 pm IST

Wrestling Federation of India recommends Bajrang, Vinesh for Khel Ratna

Apr 30, 2019, 01:11 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close