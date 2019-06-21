International Yoga Day : History and Significance of Yoga

The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of a person’s body and consciousness. The theme for this year’s annual event, which will be celebrated at the United Nations with yoga gurus, followed by a panel discussion, is ‘Climate Action’.

Yoga can be beneficial for those who suffer from lifestyle diseases and fitness disorders. There are a range of exercises and yoga poses/asanas that help the body, mind and soul heal and relax.

The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Raj Path in New Delhi. PM Modi and other dignitaries performed around 21 yoga asanas, and created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for being the world’s largest yoga class with 35,985 people and the second one was for having the maximum number of participating nationalities, that is 84. Last year in Dehradun, Modi had performed yoga with over 50,000 enthusiasts.

To mark the importance and significance of yoga in one’s life, June 21 is observed as International Day of Yoga every year since the United Nations declared it in 2015.

In this day, events are organised across the world and people come together to practice yoga, meditation, conduct debates, meetings, discussions, along with a variety of cultural performances.