The Jail officials in New Delhi has informed that around 1000 prisoners will be trained as yoga teachers within a year. This project ‘Sanjeevan’, is aimed at helping the prisoners to start a new life after they released from the jails.

The project was inaugurated on January 23. The initiative was started after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Prison Department and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in December 2018.

Under ‘Sanjeevan’, instructors from the institute will train prisoners in 16 jails in the city, including Tihar, with an aim to provide them life skills so that they can work as yoga teachers and make a living.

There are basically two courses. One is a foundation course, which is of four weeks, and the other is an instructors’ course, which is of four months. A total of 750 inmates have been trained under the foundation course and they will get certificates on International Yoga Day on June 21.



The process of examinations is going on for the instructors’ course. A total of 100 inmates, 75 men, and 25 women are going to take the exam and after that, they will be given certificates.