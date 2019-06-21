Mahindra launches Bolero Camper Range in India

Mahindra has been launched Bolero Camper Range in India . Prices for the new Bolero Camper range start at ? 7.26 lakh, going up to ? 7.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Mumbai) with the double cabin pick-up offered in a total of five variants – Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC variant, Cash Van and new top-of-the-line Gold ZX.

The new Gold ZX trim features an increased payload capacity of 1000 kg on the offering, along with more comfort features. Mahindra says the new Gold ZX variant has been added keeping in mind the dual purpose of passenger and cargo movement needed by customers.

Power on the Mahindra Bolero Camper comes from the 2523 cc m2DiCR engine that has been tuned for 62 bhp and 195 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is to be noted that the Bolero Camper is still BS4 compliant and is yet to receive a BS6 compliant powertrain.

Mahindra promises lower cost of operations with the new Bolero Camper range with a fuel efficiency of 15.1 kmpl and a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km. The automaker is also offering 24×7 roadside assistance for one year that is backed by the company’s 3000+ touchpoints across the country. The Bolero Camper range competes against the Tata Xenon in the segment.