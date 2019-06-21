‘Make in India’ : Modi Govt begins procedure for building submarines

Modi government on Thursday began the procedure for building six submarines for the Indian Navy under ‘Make in India’ programme. The cost of constructing six advanced diesel-electric submarines, as part of the Project 75-I, is estimated at Rs 45000 crores. The submarines will be constructed in India. The proposal was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council on January 31 this year.

The leading international submarine manufacturers who are interested in the project will need to work with an Indian Strategic Partner (SP). The government on Thursday issued the Expression of Interest(s) for shortlisting of potential SPs. Indian companies are expected to respond to today’s announcement within two months. If all goes well, India could become a global hub for submarine design and production.