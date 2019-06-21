Modi Govt launches grievance cell and call center for pensioners

Modi Govt launched an integrated grievance cell and call centre for pensioners on Thursday.

The toll free helpline number would be operated by the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare.

The call centre, aimed at easing the lives of pensioners, was listed by Union minister Jitendra Singh as one of the major achievements of the government within 100 days of being re-elected.

The Minister said that, in addition to resolving grievances of the pensioners, it will help in value addition to the whole process, as the pensioners will gradually provide inputs and suggestions in the form of feedback that will help the Department in the long run. This centre will also act as pressure on the departments to resolve the problems of the elderly pensioners, he added.

In the last five years and the Department of Pensions has become more active and focused with various out of box initiatives to provide ease of living to the pensioners, Singh claimed. The Minister spoke about initiatives to provide ease of governance such as Digital Life Certificates (DLCs), Anubahv and Bhavishya. He expressed his assurance that these centres will play a productive role in future.

Singh also mentioned about the All India Pension Adalat held on September 18, 2018, which was an attempt to devote one day in the year to Pensioners. These Adalats were conducted across Ministries/Departments throughout the country including all the central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).