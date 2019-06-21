KeralaLatest News

“Yoga is Not a Religious Exercise,” Says Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Jun 21, 2019, 10:14 am IST
On the International Yoga Day, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Yoga will be extended throughout the state of Kerala and that it is not a religious practice. “Yoga has no religion or caste,” said C.M in a programme conducted at Central Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram.

“Yoga gives all the exercise needed for the body. We are facing all the negative effects of lifestyle diseases. Yoga is good for students to feel mentally fresh. Some people are spreading wrong ideas about Yoga. Anybody can practise it regardless of their caste or religion” said Kerala C.M.

Elaborate programmes have been arranged in connection with International Yoga day throughout the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a programme conducted at Ranchi.

