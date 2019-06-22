40 year old man beaten up over teaching a young women “good behaviour”

In a bizarre incident that has happned recently in a pub a 40 year old man was beaten up severely for teaching good behavior to a women.

The man and the women filed complaint against each other, presenting an entirely different version of what had happens actually.

The 26-year-old IT employee went to the bar with two female and a male friend and was smoking after having a couple of beers. She then noticed a man at an adjacent table staring at her. When she told her friends about the man, they asked her to ignore him.

But after paying his bills, the advocate — whom the police identified as Shashidhar G — sidled up to her table with the advice that she should not smoke or drink out of control. The enraged woman asked him to mind his business and leave her alone.

“The smoke had a strange smell, something like contraband (drugs),” Shashidhar told DH. “I observed the girl, who looked like she was my daughter’s age. I didn’t want to tell her anything, but when I paid my bills and walked out, I couldn’t resist. ” the man told police.

The woman shoved, slapped and used filthy language, the advocate added. “Later, the bar staff came to her support, beat me up and pushed me out of the pub,” Shashidhar said.