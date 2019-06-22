Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over his ‘New India’ Tweet

After Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet mocking Yoga day and armed forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Gandhi scion on Friday. Shah in a tweet said, “Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome the toughest challenges.”

Gandhi came under fire after he posted a picture of Indian Army’s dog squad performing yoga postures done by their handlers. The picture was tweeted with a caption “New India”, in a sarcastic reference to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s popular slogan.