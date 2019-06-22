Latest NewsIndia

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over his ‘New India’ Tweet

Jun 22, 2019, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute

After Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet mocking Yoga day and armed forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Gandhi scion on Friday. Shah in a tweet said, “Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome the toughest challenges.”

Gandhi came under fire after he posted a picture of Indian Army’s dog squad performing yoga postures done by their handlers. The picture was tweeted with a caption “New India”, in a sarcastic reference to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s popular slogan.

Tags

Related Articles

Blood stains in uniform: School girl commits suicide

Aug 31, 2017, 10:50 am IST
this-is-why-nirmala-sitharaman-is-refusing-to-reveal-rafale-deal-details

‘Indian Aircraft Better Than China-Pakistan’s JF-17’,says Nirmala Sitharaman

Feb 24, 2019, 06:38 am IST

Congress party is infected by ‘green virus’,says Yogi Adityanath

Apr 11, 2019, 08:14 am IST
virat kohli promises to go shirtless

Virat Kohli promises to roam shirtless after doing this

Apr 7, 2018, 11:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close