CPM will not interfere in the rape case against Binoy, says Kodiyeri

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the party will not interfere in the rape case raised against his son Binoy Kodiyeri. He was responding on the issue for the first time after the rape case was raised by a bar dancer against his son Binoy.

Party or I personally can not take the responsibility of mistakes committed by the family. They have to bear that. He personally or party has not done anything to protect or help Binoy in the case. The accusation must be investigated thoroughly and the truth must be found out on the issue, Kodiyeri said.

To prove, innocence is the personal responsibility of Binoy. I will not be going to interfere with that. The party’s stand on the issue has been said by party general secretary Sitram Yechoori, he added.

He also said that Binoy is residing separately. And has no contact with him for the last many days. And also Kodiyeri said that he did not know where he is. But he confirmed that he will not quit the secretaryship of the party.