KeralaLatest News

Harassment Through Phone: Actor Vinayakan Admits his Mistake, But there is a Twist

Jun 22, 2019, 02:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: Six days after a case was registered against actor Vinayakan for allegedly harassing a woman, the actor has admitted his mistake. He confessed that he had indeed used the indecent language as alleged by activist Mrudula Sasidharan but he said that he thought that it was to a man that he spoke to. Vinayakan admitted the fact that the voice records the woman handed over to the police is original and that it is his own voice in it.

Earlier Vinayakan had walked into the Kalpetta police station in Wayanad on Thursday to surrender. A few hours after he was arrested and his statement was recorded, the actor was granted bail.

Earlier, Mrudula Sasidharan had taken to Facebook and said that she respected Vinayakan but she had personal experience about the sexually inappropriate behavior of Vinayakan.

“I have no respect towards Vinayakan who asked me if I could share a bed with him and also said that she needs my mother too on the bed. I have kept this in call recorder. I will watch Thottappan and I detest all attempts to shame him for his cast. But I will not support the Vinayan who sees women as a commodity” she wrote on Facebook.

Tags

Related Articles

Vishal

Tamil Actor Vishal getting married soon, more details here..!

Dec 31, 2018, 01:00 pm IST

Man loses Dh101,000 in fake dating with women via ‘Tinder’ app

Nov 8, 2017, 08:16 pm IST

WhatsApp will stop working on your phones from December 31 this year

Dec 26, 2017, 12:48 pm IST

Pinarayi Vijayan’s actions strengthening BJP and RSS in Kerala,says Ramesh Chennithala

Nov 24, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close