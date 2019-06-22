Harassment Through Phone: Actor Vinayakan Admits his Mistake, But there is a Twist

Kochi: Six days after a case was registered against actor Vinayakan for allegedly harassing a woman, the actor has admitted his mistake. He confessed that he had indeed used the indecent language as alleged by activist Mrudula Sasidharan but he said that he thought that it was to a man that he spoke to. Vinayakan admitted the fact that the voice records the woman handed over to the police is original and that it is his own voice in it.

Earlier Vinayakan had walked into the Kalpetta police station in Wayanad on Thursday to surrender. A few hours after he was arrested and his statement was recorded, the actor was granted bail.

Earlier, Mrudula Sasidharan had taken to Facebook and said that she respected Vinayakan but she had personal experience about the sexually inappropriate behavior of Vinayakan.

“I have no respect towards Vinayakan who asked me if I could share a bed with him and also said that she needs my mother too on the bed. I have kept this in call recorder. I will watch Thottappan and I detest all attempts to shame him for his cast. But I will not support the Vinayan who sees women as a commodity” she wrote on Facebook.