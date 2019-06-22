Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Janhvi  Kapoor’s gym look Will make you her fan

Jun 22, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress is a pet of photographers and she never disappoints them too. Janhvi, the upcoming Bollywood star is a fitness freak. She never misses her gym. And her photos in the gym outfit are always viral in social media. The star always entertains this.

Recently photographers spotted the pretty actress in a plum color crop top and minis shorts. And the photos of the star again created a buzz in the social media. And it is rumored that the bag that the actress holds is a ‘SpongeBob bucket’ bag. The bag is of “Moschino’ company and is worth around 65,000 INR.

Tags

Related Articles

Sri Lankan Parliament Votes Against Mahinda Rajapakse Government

Nov 14, 2018, 11:49 am IST

If You Have a TV in your Home, it may affect your Sex Life

Nov 7, 2018, 03:01 pm IST

Abhimanyu Murder Case: LookOut News Against 8 Culprits Issued

Sep 18, 2018, 09:00 am IST
fanney khan

(Video)Aiswarya Rai Still Looks Young. Watch Her ‘Fanney Khan’ song ‘Mohabbat’

Jul 11, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close