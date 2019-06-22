Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Express His Willingness to Resign From the Post of Party Secretary

The Binoy Kodiyeri controversy is not going to settle anytime soon and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and father of Binoy Kodiyeri, is obviously feeling the heat. Ever since the woman filed a complaint against Binoy, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has refused to meet media and even sought some peace at Santhigiri Ashramam at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram. Under these circumstances, it has been reported that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has expressed his willingness to resign from the post of party secretary.

Kodiyeri met Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan at AKG Centre and Kodiyeri has reportedly told Pinarayi that he is willing to give up the position of party secretary. In the state secretariate meeting which will follow soon, Kodiyeri is expected to stand firm on his stand to resign.

The Bihari native and Mumbai resident woman who claimed to be the wife of Binoy Kodiyeri had completely shaken Kerala politics with her shocking revelations. She has so far shown no sign of backing off and has stood firm on her complaint against Binoy. If she continues to maintain her stand, things could soon get tough for Binoy.