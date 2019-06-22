Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi Mocks Dog Squad Doing Yoga. Paresh Rawal Gives him a Mouth Shutting Reply

Jun 22, 2019, 09:36 am IST
Less than a minute

The whole world celebrated International Yoga Day yesterday and India sprung a surprise by bringing even the dog squads into the festivities. Pictures of dogs performing asanas along with their trainers went viral and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi couldn’t stop himself from being a little sarcastic and cryptic.

Tweeting a photo of dogs performing Yoga with their training officerGandhi wrote “New India”. The caption was just that, and many were left wondering what Gandhi meant by “New India” but it is obvious that he was taking a dig at the current government. But then Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal did not try to be subtle with his reply to Rahul Gandhi as he bluntly stated dogs are smarter than Rahul Gandhi.

Yes it’s a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you . @RahulGandhi

Rahul Gandhi has not responded to the Tweet so far and it remains to be seen if the war of words will go next level.

Tags

Related Articles

Man jailed for trying to rape a 19 year old girl in Dubai

Dec 14, 2017, 07:45 pm IST

Triple Talaq law will be abolished if we come to power : Congress

Feb 7, 2019, 03:21 pm IST

These are the Bollywood actresses who went from Fat to fit

Mar 7, 2018, 06:38 pm IST

8 Mollywood stars who landed in Jail

Jan 6, 2018, 06:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close