Raid at Kannur and Viyyur Prison: Mobile Phones Recovered From Culprits in T.P Chandrasekharan Murder

Kannur: In a raid conducted under the leadership of Jail DGP RishiRaj Singh at Central prisons in Viyyur and Kannur, mobile phones, drugs and much more were recovered from the inmates of the prison.

I.G Ashok Yadav and Kannur S.P were along with IG. The raid is known to have conducted at 4 am in the morning. 7 cases have been registered in connection with this recovery. DGP will release a detailed report after they asses the materials recovered. Rishiraj Singh had reportedly got a secret tip that such illegal activities are taking place inside the jail and hence the raid was initiated.

What is most shocking in the entire episode is that Shafi, one of the culprits in the murder of T.P Chandrasekharan is once again found to have been in possession of the mobile phone. Two phones have been recovered and this is not the first time Shafi was found using smartphones inside the cell.

There are many complaints regarding jails at Kannur and Viyyur were the inmates, especially the ones with the support of CPI(M) are getting all kind of assistance inside the jail.