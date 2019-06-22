KeralaLatest News

Rape Case Against Binoy Kodiyeri: Woman’s Family Makes Shocking Revelations

Jun 22, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Binoy Kodiyeri is absconding ever since the woman from Mumbai raised allegations of sexual abuse against him. Police have intensified the search but so far the search has not proved fruitful. Meanwhile, the family of the woman(plaintiff) spoke to a Malayalam news channel and revealed that they have been in touch with Kodiyeri family trying to solve this problem.

“Binoy Kodiyeri’s has been threatening us consistently for the past one and a half years. We were even in touch with the Kodiyeri family for long. We had even met Kodiyeri Balakrishnan himself and sought a solution. But there was no cooperation from the other side. We have already given the phone records of Binoy threatening us to police. We had to approach Police since there was no cooperation from the party or Kodiyeri.” said the family of the plaintiff to a Malayalam media.

The woman said that she was late to realize that she was being cheated since she only found that Binoy was married only much later.

It is reported that the plaintiff is in constant touch with the police, asking them about the progress in the case and bringing some evidence or the other every day. The woman bought some of her neighbours to the police to prove that she had been living with Binoy for many years.

Tags

Related Articles

Student “stripped naked” and “filmed”’ in St Paul’s campus: five detained

Jun 13, 2018, 02:17 pm IST

Congress lodges complaint against BJP chief Amit Shah

Nov 24, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

Police on alert: Rave party ahead of New Year in Kerala with the use of social media

Dec 13, 2017, 09:16 am IST

Again US drone’s air strike killed four militants in Al-Qaeda held area of Yemen

Feb 8, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close