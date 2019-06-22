Rape Case Against Binoy Kodiyeri: Woman’s Family Makes Shocking Revelations

Binoy Kodiyeri is absconding ever since the woman from Mumbai raised allegations of sexual abuse against him. Police have intensified the search but so far the search has not proved fruitful. Meanwhile, the family of the woman(plaintiff) spoke to a Malayalam news channel and revealed that they have been in touch with Kodiyeri family trying to solve this problem.

“Binoy Kodiyeri’s has been threatening us consistently for the past one and a half years. We were even in touch with the Kodiyeri family for long. We had even met Kodiyeri Balakrishnan himself and sought a solution. But there was no cooperation from the other side. We have already given the phone records of Binoy threatening us to police. We had to approach Police since there was no cooperation from the party or Kodiyeri.” said the family of the plaintiff to a Malayalam media.

The woman said that she was late to realize that she was being cheated since she only found that Binoy was married only much later.

It is reported that the plaintiff is in constant touch with the police, asking them about the progress in the case and bringing some evidence or the other every day. The woman bought some of her neighbours to the police to prove that she had been living with Binoy for many years.