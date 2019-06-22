This is what Om Birla have to say about slogans and placards raised in Lok Sabha

The new Lok Sabha speaker Om Brirla on Friday questioned the practice of MPs trooping into the House with placards.

Why should ‘zindabad-murdabad’ slogans be raised (in) the Well or placard be brought in the Well? Those interested in doing so have the freedom to do so outside,” he said.

Mr Brila assserted that the elections in India have alays wbeen a ” transparent and accountale exercise” in the first press conference after assuming office.

Though he didn’t make any reference to electronic voting machines (EVMs), his remarks are significant in the backdrop of several Opposition leaders expressing doubts over the integrity of EVMs.The Speaker pointed out that the 17th Lok Sabha had as many as 256 first-time members including 46 first-time women MPs.

The current Lok Sabha has 78 women MPs including the youngest MP from Odisha who is just 25. Mr. Birla mooted the idea of developing an app that can educate first-timers on the various rules and procedures .