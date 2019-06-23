36,431 rabies cases reported this year

In the Mumbai city, around 36,431 cases of rabies have been reported this year. This was informed by Yogesh Sagar, the Minister of State for Urban Development. He informed this as an answer to the question raised in the Maharashtra Assembly.

As per reports, in January 7,378 cases were reported. In February 4,664, in March 8,036, in April 10,640, and in May 5,713 cases of rabies were reported in the city. The minister also said there is no shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in the state.

Rabies is a viral disease caused by the Rabies virus. It causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. It is spread when an infected animal scratches or bites other animal or human.