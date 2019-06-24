A revolutionary decision by University that will make women happy

Gender inequality is a potential subject for heated debates. There have been many movements that proposed equality for women. The Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands has come up with a revolutionary idea.

The new order from the University stated that only women can apply for the post of lectures from July 1st. Six months is the limit for application and if deserving candidates did not turn up men will also get the opportunity. Then also there will be a preference for people from both genders. As per now 29% of Professors are a woman and 15% of Asst. Professors are also women. By creating reservation the University intends to bring the participation ratio to 50%, said Robert Jana Smith a Professor with the University.

However, the news has created many controversy and men says that it is a discrimination against them. Mr. Smith pointed out that the decision may appear as an inequality. Women are discriminated for ages and only through the discrimination of men they could enter to the mainstream. He also stated that an analysis of the decision will conduct after one and a half year of its imposition.