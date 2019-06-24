Amit Shah to introduce Jammu and Kashmir reservation amendment bill Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday. Shah will also speak in about the importance of Bill, which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance.

The Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier cleared the decks for approval of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It was also approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

It provides for amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC). The bill is aimed at replacing the ordinance to provide 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 20, the Jammu and Kashmir government had approved the reservation (second amendment) bill incorporating 103rd amendment of the Indian constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in jobs and educational institutions.

“The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019’ for incorporating provisions for implementation of the 103rd amendment of the Indian Constitution,” an official spokesperson said.