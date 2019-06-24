“Be a Friend or Foe of P Jayarajan- the Result is Death,” Says K.M Shaji MLA. Here is How C.M Responded

Thiruvananthapuram: On the issue of the suicide of expat at Kannur, K.M Shaji MLA said on Kerala assembly that whether you are friends or foe with P Jayarajan, the eventual result is death. P Jayarajan is often assumed as one of the key figures behind the violent politics in Kerala, but recently there has been a split inside the Kannur politics- and there is a force working against P Jayarajan in Kannur.

Even the suicide of expat Sajan is read along with this split in Kannur politics. Jayarajan had asked the officials to help Sajan but it is possible that the recommendation of Jayarajan alone might have forced the officials to think differently.

It was in this circumstance that K.M Shaji took a jibe that whether you are for or against P Jayarajan, death is the eventual result.

C.M Pinarayi Vijayan though responded sharply to the criticism and said that nobody should try to criticize CPI(M) using P Jayarajan.

“Such attempts have been made before, but it will not work,” he said.