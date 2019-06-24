Binoy Kodiyeri Controversy: T.G Mohandas’ Tweet Will Leave You Confused. Check this Out

The sexual abuse allegations raised against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has shaken Kerala politics and the issue doesn’t seem to get settled anytime soon.

The woman has stood firm on her complaint, the advocate who organised the compromise talks said that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan knew about the issue before and there is undeniable evidence like birth certificate of the child(whom the plaintiff claims to be the son of Binoy), passport of the woman, in which Binoy’s name is written in the fathers and husband’s column respectively.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had a pathetic body language when he addressed the media and said that Binoy is an independent person, a grown-up who is capable of taking decisions in his own capacity and that party cannot be dragged into the issue. BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas seemed to be taking a dig at the plight of the party.

What is interesting is that despite Kodiyeri Balakrishnan saying that Binoy will deal the issue on his own since he is an adult, it was revealed that Kodiyeri’s wife Vinodini had involved herself in the issue, trying to make compromises with the woman.

Here is a translation of his Tweet: