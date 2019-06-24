Birth Certificate of the Child Whom the Plaintiff Claimed to be Binoy Kodiyeri’s Son Revealed. Check this Out

Things are only getting tougher for Kodiyeri Balakrishnan family as there are more revelations coming up with each passing day on the issue of sexual abuse allegations raised against Binoy Kodiyeri. Advocate K.P Sreejith spoke to a Malayalam media and said that it was in his office that Binoy’s mother Vinodini and Binoy had held compromise talks with the plaintiff.

The woman and her family have so far shown no signs of backing off and is constantly monitoring the progress of the case. They have even released the birth certificate of the child whom they claim to be the son of Binoy Kodiyeri, pushing the Kodiyeri family into more trouble.

It can be clearly seen that in the father’s name column it is written “Binoy V Balakrishnan”. With the support of documents like this, the complaint of the woman is getting stronger. The passport of the woman was revealed before in which in the husband’s column, Binoy’s name was written.