BJP importing goons to spread unrest in Bengal : Trinamool Congress

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of working like a “terrorist organisation” and importing goons from other states to spread unrest in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party also alleged that the communal violence was being spread in the state by the safrron party as it was in a great hurry to caputre power.

“We have been saying this since the Lok Sabha polls that the BJP is behaving like a terrorist organisation in Bengal. They are importing goons from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to create unrest in the state,” senior TMC minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim told reporters on Sunday.

Referring to the recent incudent of violence in the Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas district, the TMC leader said that people of Bengal were being forced by the BJP to leave the area. “We will not let the entire state turn into Bhatpara,” he said.

The BJP was quick to hit back at Hakim for his remarks and retorted that the ruling party was not inteseted in solving the crisis in Bhatpara and trying to “convert Bengal into Pakistan”.

“The state administration is not at all willing to solve the crisis in Bhatpara. There is a complete lawless situation in the state. They want to convert it into Pakistan, where you are not allowed to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.