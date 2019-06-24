KeralaLatest News

Expat’s Suicide: CPM gives clean chit to P.K.Shyamala

Jun 24, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

The CPM has given a clean chit to P.K.Shyamala, the chairman of Anthoor municipal corporation on the issue of expat’s suicide. The CPM state secretary Kodiyeri has said the party’s stand after the state committee meeting.

No fault or lapses have happened from the side of P.K.Shyamala, said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. THere is three tier investigation is progressing in the issue. Let the truth come out, he added.

Earlier, a foreign returned businessman Sajan Parayil Sajan committed suicideed as the Anthoor municipality has declined to give license. Sajan has constructed a convention center named ‘Parhta’ by spending around 15 crore rupees. And he approached the municipal corporation for a license. But the officials have not given the license even after four months.

Tags

Related Articles

fire breaks out

Fire breaks out in Income Tax office, files burnt partially

Jul 8, 2017, 08:53 am IST

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings wins the match against Bangalore

May 5, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Meet World’s most beautiful fitness trainer : See Pics

Jan 21, 2018, 08:55 am IST
Saiyami Kher

Glamorous pics of Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher goes viral : See Pics

Mar 13, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close