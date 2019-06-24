Expat’s Suicide: CPM gives clean chit to P.K.Shyamala

The CPM has given a clean chit to P.K.Shyamala, the chairman of Anthoor municipal corporation on the issue of expat’s suicide. The CPM state secretary Kodiyeri has said the party’s stand after the state committee meeting.

No fault or lapses have happened from the side of P.K.Shyamala, said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. THere is three tier investigation is progressing in the issue. Let the truth come out, he added.

Earlier, a foreign returned businessman Sajan Parayil Sajan committed suicideed as the Anthoor municipality has declined to give license. Sajan has constructed a convention center named ‘Parhta’ by spending around 15 crore rupees. And he approached the municipal corporation for a license. But the officials have not given the license even after four months.