‘Keep your ‘New India’ to yourself and return ‘old India’ to us’, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Veteran Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has demanded that the government must return the ‘old India’ back. He was pointing the mob killing in Jharkhand. The opposition parties have raised a heavy and strong protest against the mob lynching occurred yesterday in Jharkhand.

‘Keep your ‘new India’ to yourself and return ‘old India to us. In old India, there was no hatred, enmity, anger, lynchings, mob violence, and mob killing. But in this in ‘new India’ man is the enemy of man. give us that old India where Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian lived peacefully and are ready to give their life for each other. please return to us, he asked in the Rajya Sabha. Jharkhand has become a factory of lynching and violence. Dalits and Muslims are killed there every week, he accused.