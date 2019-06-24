‘Kesari’ to release on August 16

The Bollywood film ‘Kesari’ will be released in Japan on August 16. The lead actor of the film Akshay Kumar has informed this.

The actor through his social media handle informed this. ” “‘Kesari’, a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought: 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan on 16th August 2019!”, Akshay Kumar Tweeted. The 51-year-old actor also shared the Japanese poster for the film.

The periodic film portrays the historic battle of Saragarhi. The film is produced by the actor himself under his banner Cape of GoodHope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. The film was directed by Anurag Singh and has Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film was released on Indian on March 21.