“Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Knew Everything” Key Revelation in Binoy Kodiyeri Controversy

Things are only getting tougher for Kodiyeri Balakrishnan family as there are more revelations coming up with each passing day on the issue of sexual abuse allegations raised against Binoy Kodiyeri. Advocate K.P Sreejith spoke to a Malayalam media and said that it was in his office that Binoy’s mother Vinodini and Binoy had held compromise talks with the plaintiff.

The advocate also made it clear that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s stand that he had no idea about the issue before was completely wrong. He said he had spoken to the CPI(M) secretary then itself to convey him the seriousness of the issue. He added that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan only trusted the version that Binoy told him.

“Vinodini did not agree to the demand of the woman to get Rs 5 crores. Binoy said if we succumb to her demand she will demand more. He also said that his father need not interfere in the issue and that he will settle this in his individual capacity” reveals K.P Sreejith.

“Once Binoy was told that it was his child that the woman had with her, Binoy responded emotionally and the talks with the woman had to be cut short” he added.