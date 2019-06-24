“Lord Ayyappa in Menstrual Blood” Protest Intensifying Against this Poster by SFI

It has been widely accepted that one of the biggest reasons for the embarassing performance of the left parties in Kerala in the recently concluded Loksabha elections is the bullish stand they took in the case of Sabarimala Supreme Court verdict on young women entry. Months later, it seems they have still not learned their lessons.

It has been alleged that a flex board hurting the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees has been made by SFI in Kerala Varma College which is under Cochin Devaswom Board. The picture shows Lord Ayyappa in the menstrual blood of a woman captioned “Evide arthavam ashudhiyakunnuvo avide ne ninte piraviye nishedhikunnu” (Where Menstruation becomes impure, there you are denying your own birth).

BJP has already come up against the poster, saying that CPI(M)P continues to ridicule Ayyappa devotees.