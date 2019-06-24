Latest NewsIndia

MLA arrested for forcing PWD engineer to do sit-ups

Jun 24, 2019, 05:42 pm IST
Odisha police on Monday arrested newly-elected Biju Janata Dal MLA Saroj Kumar Meher for allegedly forcing a junior engineer from a tribal community to do sit-ups in public.

The incident came to light when a purported video went viral showing the MLA asking the PWD engineer to do sit-ups in public.

The incident took place in Patnagarh assembly segment on June 5.

After statewide furore, Balangir collector Arindam Dakua ordered an enquiry by the sub-collector to verify the allegations.

The enquiry report stated that due to sub-standard road construction work, the Patnagarh MLA ‘punished’ Jayakanta Sabar in public and also asked the engineer-in-charge to slap him.

Meher was booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the FIR filed by the engineer’s wife.

