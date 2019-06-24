Molesting boy at shop: Man faces trial

A Duabi Court of First Instance has charged a 29-year old Afghanistan national for sexually harassing a 16-year-old Emirati student at the shop where he worked.

The man who worked in a textile shop lured the teenaged boy into the shop by saying that he would show him some Arabic attires. But the boy realized that it was a women’s only shop and the boy in a state of panic left the shop. The victim accused that the man has sexually molested him. But the accused denied the charge of sodomy.

The incident took place on April 7. The incident was reported at Naif police station.

The court will issue a ruling on June 27.