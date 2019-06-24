Possibility for strong wind: Alert declared to fishermen

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared an alert warning to fishermen. The authority warned that as there is a possibility for heavy and strong wind the fishermen must no go for fishing in South-west Arabian sea, central-west Arabain sea.
From June 25 to 28 there will be a possibility for a strong wind with 40 to 50 kmph.
??????????????? ?????? ?????????? 25 ???? 28 ???- ?????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ?????????? 40 ???? 50 ???…
Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Montag, 24. Juni 2019
