Advocate Jayasankar Reveals Which Loksabha Constituency’s Result Elated Him the Most

Advocate Jayasankar, despite his faith in the left philosophy and being a member of CPI, is very often a pain in the neck for CPI’s big brother-CPI(M). A man not known for mincing his words, his sharp, witty responses and sarcastic humour have put the ruling party (cpi(m)) in trouble in many news channel debates. In an interview given to a Malayalam news channel, Jayasankar contemplated on different issues and picked the Loksabha constituency that made him happy with its result in the recently concluded elections.

“It was K Muraleedharan’s victory that made me happy. If he had lost, it would have sent a message in support of violent politics” said Jayasankar. It was against CPI(M)’s P Jayarajan that Muraleedharan had secured his stellar victory.

The interviewer further asked which loss made him the saddest in Kerala and he said it was M.B Rajesh’s loss at Palakkad.