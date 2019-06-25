KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) to Go Door to Door to Bring them Closer to the Party

Jun 25, 2019, 10:04 am IST
The way in which Kerala state government tried to implement Supreme court verdict on Sabarimala young women entry had come under quite a lot of criticism and is widely thought as one of the reasons for their poor performance in Loksabha elections. A lot of devotees from the left has apparently voted for a different party in the election and now CPI(M) has realized its high time to fix the issues. The party is planning to visit each house and try to convince them of the party’s stand, regain their trust and bring them closer to the party.

The door to door visit will start from July 22 and will run for a week. State committee members, State secretariate members, MP’s MLA’s, Local self Government members, etc would take part in the process. They will talk to members of the house and try to dispell their ‘notions which are detrimental to the party.

Party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the visit will not be about explaining party’s stand on any particular issue.

