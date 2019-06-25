ICC World Cup: Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan

In Cricket, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan in ICC World Cup Cricket at Southampton. Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 62 runs. Shakib Al Hasan has selected as the player of the match.

Shakib's figures today were the best ever recorded by a Bangladeshi player in a World Cup match ? #CWC19 | #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/jv7LKmj93Q — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Earlier the toss was delayed by 10 minutes due to steady rainfall. Afghanistan has won the toss and opted to field.

Put to bat first Bangladesh made 262 runs by losing 7 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Shakib Al Hasan made 51 and Mushfiqur Rahim scored 83 runs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers claiming 3 for 39 while Naib managed to grab 2 wickets. Dawlat Zadran and Mohammad Nabi also picked up a wicket each.

Shakib has scored 476 runs so far in 6 innings at an average of 95.20 with two hundred and three fifties. He is the tournament’s top scorer.

Chasing a target of 263, Afghanistan could only score only 200 runs by losing all 10 wickets in 47 over.

Shakib Al Hasan picked five wickets of Afghanistan by giving only 29 runs. And he became the first Bangladeshi bowler to pick a five-wicket in the World Cup.

Mustafizur Rahman picked two wickets. While Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin got one each.

By this victory, Bangladesh has risen to the fifth position in point table with 7 points from 7 matches. Afghanistan who was lost all matches played were in the last.

Score Board:

Bangladesh 262-7 (50 overs): Mushfiqur 83, Shakib 51; Mujeeb 3-39

Afghanistan 200 (47 overs): Gulbadin 47, Shinwari 49; Shakib 5-29