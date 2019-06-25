Kerala best state on health parameters,says NITI Aayog Report

Kerala has emerged as the top ranking state in the second health index launched by NITI Aayog, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, reported PTI. The health index is a composite measure of States and Union Territories based on 23 health indicators with major weightage to the outcomes.

The second round of the health index accounts for the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).

Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra emerged as the second and third best in terms of overall health performance respectively, according to a report titled ‘Healthy States, Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs’.

The ranking was done under three categories — larger states, smaller states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure comparison among similar entities.

Among the larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand were the top three states in terms of incremental performances, according to the report. Among the worst performers, Bihar and Odisha occupied slots.

Among the smaller states, Mizoram while Tripura and Manipur were the top two states in terms of incremental performance. Sikkim and Arunchal Pradesh had the biggest decrease in overall Health Index scores.

Among the UTs, Chandigarh ranked first in overall performance, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli improved the most.

Meanwhile, releasing the report Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Aayog is committed to establishing the Health Index as an annual systematic tool to propel states towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions to bring better health outcomes, PTI reported.