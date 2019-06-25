“No one has tried to settle the matter” says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The ruling CPI(M) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has asserted that no body had attempted to settle the rape allegationt that has been made against his son Binoy Kodiyeri by a Mumbai-based woman.

Balakrishnan who addressing the media has asserted that he came to know about the complaint only after the court sent notice to his house.

A women who has been a former bar dancer from MUmbai has alleged that she had been raped by Binoy after promising to marry. she also asserted that she also has a 8 year old son from the relationship.

It is the municipal secretary who has the powers. There were certain lapses on part of the officials and four of them were suspended. Action has been taken. The police have registered a case. The High Court has taken a suo motu case. Departmental inquiry is on. Let the investigations take place,” Balakrishnan said.

Binoy had been booked under the Penal Code sections 420 and 376 which is cheating and 376 respectively.

He is still absconding since the case registered