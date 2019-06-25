Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Parliament Proceedings; “There is a plot to make West Bengal as East Bangladesh” says Dilip Gosh

Jun 25, 2019, 02:36 pm IST
The West Bengal BJP Member Dilip Ghosh, ,  asserted that people have benefited from  BJP  government. He even asserted that in West Bengal, there are schools, but no teachers, police stations, but no police personnel.

He  pointed out that  people who don’t speak Bengali are not considered as a part of Bengal, now, implying that the State government is inciting this.

Mr. Ghosh says that elections to municipalities have been stalled. He says that Mamata Banerjee wants to become the Prime Minister, but cannot do so with the amount of seats the TMC has. He says that there is a plot to make West Bengal as East Bangladesh.

