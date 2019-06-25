This Congress Lok Sabha leader needs Abhinandan Varthaman’s moustache as national moustache

Adhir Chowdary while addressing the lower house of the Parliament said the Wing Commander Ahinandan Varthaman should be awarded and his moustache must be awarded the same must be considered as the ” national moustache”.

Abhinandan’s moustache had became the talk of the town after he returned two days after he was captured by Pakistan when his MiG 21 crashed in the country.

Congress Lok Sabha leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman should be awarded and his moustache should be made ‘national moustache’. (file pic of Abhinandan Varthaman) pic.twitter.com/0utFf61wwl — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Abhinandan Varthaman was captured after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) violated the Indian airspace and shot down his MiG 21 aircraft in an engagement at the Line of Control (LoC).