This isn’t Kavya Madhavan With Dileep in this Scene, Can You Believe It?

Dileep-Kavya Madhavan is one of the most celebrated pairs in Malayalam Movie Industry. The hit on-screen pair is married to each other in real life too. Kavya has not been into movies for a while and a scene from one of the old movies of Dileep – Soothradharan has gone viral now.

The picture was shared by Aby Treesa Paul into a group with the caption “ith Kavya Madhavan allennu viswasikamo” (translation: Can You Believe this is not Kavya Madhavan). Users couldn’t believe it was anyone else, since the similarity was so uncanny. Actually, Kavya Madhavan has not acted in Soothradharan.

It was Tiny John, who looks a bit like Kavya Madhavan who acted with Dileep in this scene. The actress was not seen in any other movie post her role in Soothradharan. Check out her picture from another angle.