TVPM city corporation plans to construct Rs 55 crore subway for pedestrian safety at this area

Jun 25, 2019, 06:28 am IST
Under the Smart city initiative there are plans to enable safe and convenient cross over for the pedestrians at East Fort . The plan is likely to happen with the constriction of a subway 1,2 m below the existing road level.

The discussions regarding this has been made . The civic body is gearing up to take the project to the next level.

On Monday, Mayor V.K. Prasanth chaired a meeting with the heads of various departments and experts for gathering opinions on the project.Officials from various departments including Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Public Works Department (PWD), Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were called for a meeting.

“We need the cooperation from all these departments and a Chief Minister-level meeting would help expedite the procedures. Our plan is to complete the project within a year. East Fort is known for accidents and several people have lost their lives and the subway is the only solution as other constructions are not allowed because of the Archaeological relevance of the spot,” said the Mayor.

It is also asserted that more than 70 street vendors will be given rehabilitation.

The subway would interconnect Chalai Market, East Fort Bus Stand, Putharikandam Maidan and Gandhi Park.

