When Bobby,elder brother of Allu Arjin announced his wedding with a photo on social media, many trolled him for getting married for the second time and for leaving his ex-wife Neelima and 10-year-old daughter Anvitha.

It was rumored that Arjun gave the wedding a miss because he was busy shooting for his upcoming film #AA19 with director Trivikram Srinivas. However, Bobby has cleared the air saying that Allu Arjun was present at the wedding and that he was taking his photos.