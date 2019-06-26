Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today ; focus on internal security, counter-terror operations

Internal security matters of the state and counter-terror operations, among other issues, will occupy prominence during Union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir that begins on Wednesday.

Shah is expected to reach Kashmir today afternoon and return a day after to the national capital.

On his maiden visit to J&K, after he took over as the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will focus on internal security in the state, informed sources said. However, he would not visit Jammu and Ladakh divisions of the state.

‘The Home Minister will co-chair a meeting of the unified headquarters with Governor Satya Pal Malik,’ sources said.

Days after Satya Pal Malik said that separatists are ready to hold talks with the Centre, Amit Shah is scheduled to take stock of the same from the J & K Governor.

Shah will also visit the Shri Amarnathji Cave shrine on Thursday to pay obeisance. This year’s annual Amarnath Yatra begins on July 1 and will end on August 15.