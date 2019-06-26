Latest NewsNEWS

Did PM Modi make a mistake in Rajya Sabha? Read to know the truth

Mirza Asadullah Baih Khan who is better known as Ghalif is the most popular Urdu poet in the nation. He is most quoted Urdu poet who ends up attributing Urdu couplets to him which he never wrote. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the latest among them who had made wrong attributions.

Modi who expressed his gratitude read out Urdu couplet and attributed it to Ghalib which he did not even compose.

Taaumra Ghalib yeh bhool karta raha, dhool chehre pet thi aaina saaf karta raha (I continued to commit this mistake whole life, kept washing mirror while my face was dirty),” PM Modi quoted this couplet while responding to senior Congress parliamentarian Ghulam Nabi Azad.

It has to be noted that PM Modi is not the first one to make this kind of mistake.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal quoted the same couplet attributing it to Ghalib and that was in March 2012

