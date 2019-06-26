Latest NewsIndia

MLA caught on camera while thrashing corporation officer with cricket bat : Watch Video

Jun 26, 2019, 02:35 pm IST
BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been caught on camera assaulting a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. The incident took place on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

In the shocking footage which is doing rounds on social media, the BJP MLA can be seen beating a officer with a cricket ban even as media surrounded him with video cameras and recorded the whole incident. The municipal corporation officer was in the area to carry out municipal corporation officer.

According to reports, the officer and Akash engaged in a heated argument after which, the BJP MLA started beating him with a bat. Akash, accompanied by a large number of supporters, can be seen assaulting the officer. Following the incident, police from three police stations, along with SSP of the area, reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

